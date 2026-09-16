When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Observatory Park 10610 Clay Street Montville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Run a race around the stars

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Geauga Park District’s fifth annual space race will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Run, jog or walk as many laps of Observatory Park’s Planetary Trail as you can between 4 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 3. Each completed 0.85-mile lap will propel you through our solar system. One lap takes you to Mercury, two to Venus, three to Earth and so on.

Space travelers of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part and set their own goals. When planning your voyage, consider that one lap is just under a mile, but all 16 possible laps (13.6 miles) are just over a half marathon, making this a race for space travelers of all ages and abilities. Registration is open now at bit.ly/spacerace2026 and $20 per participant. Space is limited, already a third full, and race T-shirts are available to the first 250 participants only, so early registration is encouraged.

Everyone who completes at least one lap will earn a Space Race medal, then receive a ribbon when they “land” at the end of their race, recognizing how far they traveled and which planet they reached. Awards will also be presented to the top three male and female finishers.

As Ohio’s only International Dark Sky Park, Observatory Park is located at 10610 Clay Street in Montville Township and can be found online at geaugaparkdistrict.org/park/observatory-park. Its Space Race course (aka Planetary Trail) features a flat aggregate surface and will be chip-timed for two hours by GCXC. Find the course map, photos from races past and more at geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows.