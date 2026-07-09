When

Mon., July 13, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Mon., July 13, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Frohring Meadows 16780 Savage Road Chagrin Falls, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga Park to host FUN-Day

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host Monday FUN-Day: Big Games in the Park on July 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Frohring Meadows, 16780 Savage Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

In celebration of the America 250-Ohio theme Ohio Gathers, the park district will provide giant versions of games including Jenga, four-in-a-row, yard dice, dominoes, chess, checkers, cornhole and a makeshift mini-golf course. Attendees will also get to walk through the pollinator play garden and explore the 3.5 miles of scenic trails on Frohring Meadows containing a 100-acre prairie and woodlands.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and dinner. Tables will be available inside the Katydid Lodge and at two nearby shelters. The event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit geaugaparkdistrict.org.