Wed., April 19, 2023 at 6:30pm

Wed., April 19, 2023 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio (OH)

Genealogy lovers, this is for you! Join us in the Reading Room at Salem Public Library on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 6:30PM to troubleshoot your genealogy research with Elissa Scalise Powell, professional genealogist.

Elissa Scalise Powell, CG, CGL, a western Pennsylvania researcher for over 30 years, is the co-director of the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP), and Genealogy as a Profession course coordinator at the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research (IGHR).