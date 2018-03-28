When

Mon., April 23, 2018 at 6:30pm

Mon., April 23, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The time is quickly approaching for another information-filled genealogy program at Salem Public Library. Taking a closer look at genealogical resources will be the focus when Salem Public Library hosts the program “Deeper Analysis: Techniques for Successful Problem Solving.” “The Genealogical Proof Standard states that analysis and correlation of data is necessary but what techniques are best? Spreadsheets, timelines, maps, charts are just a few of the techniques we will discuss”. The program will be presented in the library’s Quaker Room on April 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm by Elissa Scalise Powell, Certified Genealogist and Certified Genealogical Lecturer, of Powell Genealogical Services, Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Registration is required and may be done by going online to www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for assistance with registration. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio 44460.

Elissa Scalise Powell, CG, CGL, a western Pennsylvania researcher, is a Trustee for the Board for Certification of Genealogists; an instructor for Boston University’s on campus and online Genealogical Research Certificate courses; coordinator for the Professional Genealogy Course at the Samford University’s Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research and an instructor for Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy. She is co-director of the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP). She is a regional and national speaker on methodology, Pennsylvania records, professional development, and society management.