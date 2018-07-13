When

Mon., July 23, 2018 at 6:30pm

Mon., July 23, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will host a visit from Tim Seman, Genealogy and Local History Librarian at The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, on July 23, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room. His presentation topic will be, “An Archive without Walls: Using the National Archives Website for Genealogical and Historical Research”. During the hour-long talk we will examine the website www.archives.gov with special focus on the availability of online, digitized records that will enhance genealogical research. Also to be discussed is the use of the National Archives website as a clearinghouse for an enormous variety of information related to our national experience.

Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance and additional information. Attendance is open to the public and free of cost. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.