When

Mon., April 22, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., April 22, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

“Estate Planning Genealogy Style” is the topic for the April 22, 2019 genealogy program that begins at 6:30 pm in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Meeting room. The speaker will be Marge Greenisen, a skilled and knowledgeable amateur genealogist.

If you have researched and recorded your “family tree” and have accumulated a variety of information about your family what will become of it when you are no longer available to take care the collection? During this program Ms. Greenisen will provide information about the options you may choose from so that your work is not lost.

This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.