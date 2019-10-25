When

Mon., October 28, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., October 28, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Carla S. Cegielski, a professional genealogist, will present the talk, “Lifelong Learning: Enhancing Your Genealogical Skills”, on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Ms. Cegielski will discuss how online access provides many tools to aid in genealogy research, for example, indexing, geo-locating and transcribing. To increase skill in the use of online tools genealogists of any skill level can “learn by doing”, that is, they can use volunteer researching opportunities within the genealogical community to get hands-on experience.

Registration is required to attend and may be done by seeking registration assistance at any library circulation desk, by going online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.