Get Tech Smart at Salem Public Library: Online Payment Safety
Thu., August 01, 2019 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
When are online payment systems safe to use? This class, which will be held August 1, 2019, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room, is an opportunity for you to learn safer ways to make online payments. Technology instructor Stephanie Peterson will explain what to look for when choosing an online payment system and address your questions and concerns.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.