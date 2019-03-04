When

Thu., March 21, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., March 21, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St., Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will provide a how-to technology class for adults titled “Make Fliers Using Microsoft Publisher” on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room located at 821. E. State St., Salem, Ohio. The class will be taught by technology educator Stephanie Peterson. Attendees will learn the steps needed to create attractive and informative fliers using Microsoft Publisher. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.