When

Thu., October 03, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., October 03, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Social media websites Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram, to name a few, may be used tools to help you market your goods or services. Learn the basics of marketing on social media at Salem Public Library on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2-3 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class will be led by technology instructor Kathy Bennett. It is recommended that you bring a device with you to practice on.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.