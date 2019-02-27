Get Tech Smart: “Using Google to Create a Webpage”
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.,
Salem, OH
Adults will have an opportunity to increase technology skills at the program “Using Google to Create a Website” scheduled for March 7, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Technical educator Kathy Bennett will provide step by step instruction during this class. Each attendee must have a Google account to participate. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop computer or tablet in order to save classroom work if possible as the number of library devices may be limited.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.