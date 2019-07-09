When

Thu., July 11, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., July 11, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Wearable technology includes the many devices on the market that are used to collect data for fitness uses. Also, data gathering by wearable devices is developing into a significant tool for the improvement of health care. Learn more about the benefits of this technology during the “Get Tech Smart: Wearable Technology for Your Health” program on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.