When

Mon., April 09, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., April 09, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Have fun making colorful embossed greeting cards at the April 9, 2018 Gettin’ Crafty class for adults beginning at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. All materials will be provided for this program that is suitable for beginner crafters and experienced crafters. Registration is required and seating is limited. Sign up online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Gettin’ Crafty class takes place on the second Monday of each month, is open to the public and free of cost to attend.