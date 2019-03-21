When

Mon., April 08, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., April 08, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Butterfly flowerpot stakes is the craft for the April 8, 2019 Gettin’ Crafty class for adults set to meet from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Quaker Room. All materials will be supplied. Join us for an evening of creativity and fun! This class is suitable for beginning and intermediate skill participants.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.