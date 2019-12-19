When

Mon., January 13, 2020 at 6:30pm

Mon., January 13, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

On Monday, January 13, 2020, the Gettin” Crafty class will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room. The theme for January is “Clean Out the Craft Cupboard”. Please help us make room for the 2020 Gettin’ Crafty project materials. Attendees will choose to work on craft projects from past classes. All materials will be provided and more than one project may be chosen.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library programming is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.