When

Mon., March 11, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., March 11, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E, State St., Salem, OH

The craft will be a handmade recipe book at the March 11, 2019, Gettin’ Crafty class for adults beginning at 6:30 p.m. All materials will be provided to make this fun craft that you can save your cherished recipes in or give as a gift. If you are in need of a change of scene, laughter and relaxation and you like playing with scissors, glue and paper this is the place you should be!

This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.