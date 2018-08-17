Gettin’ Crafty in September at Salem Public Library
Mon., September 10, 2018 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
At the September 10, 2018 “Gettin’ Crafty” class at Salem Public Library attendees will add colorful jute cord and embellishments to glassware for a fun decorative piece. The class is held from 6:30-7:30 pm. All materials will be provided for this adult craft class that is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required so save your seat by registering online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for assistance.
Gettin’ Crafty class takes place on the second Monday of each month. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.