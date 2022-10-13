Mon., October 17, 2022 at 6:30pm
Mon., October 17, 2022 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State Street
Salem, OH
It’s getting spooky at Salem Public Library! On Monday, October 17th, 2022 at 6:30PM in the Quaker Room, Kimberly Frazier Mitchell, a local paranormal historian, will tell tales of ghost hunting in the Salem area from the past 12 years.
Registration is required. This program is free of cost and open to the public.
You can register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.