When

Mon., October 17, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., October 17, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

It’s getting spooky at Salem Public Library! On Monday, October 17th, 2022 at 6:30PM in the Quaker Room, Kimberly Frazier Mitchell, a local paranormal historian, will tell tales of ghost hunting in the Salem area from the past 12 years.

Registration is required. This program is free of cost and open to the public.

You can register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.