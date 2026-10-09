When

Fri., October 09, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Sat., October 31, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Historic Zoar Village 198 Main St, Zoar, OH 44697 Zoar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Historic Zoar Village brings back ghost tours and dinners

ZOAR, Ohio — Historic Zoar Village, one of America’s most successful communal settlements, is bringing back its popular Ghost Tour starting at 6:30 p.m. on October 9 and 10, October 16 and 17, October 23 and 24 and October 30 and 31.

Tours run every 15 minutes, with the last tour starting at 8:45 p.m. Guests will depart for the hour-long walking tour at the Zoar Store and travel through the 200+ year-old town as historical interpreters in period dress, village residents, staff and paranormal investigators tell the haunted tales of Zoar. Free refreshments are available in the Zoar Store after each tour. This event is recommended for adults and children over the age of 12. Tickets cost $19 each.

Ghost Tour Dinners return at the Canal Tavern of Zoar as an add-on to a Ghost Tour. All dinners take place before the Ghost Tours. Guests can partake in a German brat dinner at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 for $44 per person. Guests can enjoy a family-style meal at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 for $75 per person. Reservations are required for both dinners and ticket prices do include tickets to a Ghost Tour. Guests can purchase tickets online at historiczoarvillage.com.

Historic Zoar Village’s Trick-or-Treat festivities are planned for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25. This family-friendly and safe event includes candy stops throughout the village. No reservations are required. Visit historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011 for more information.