When

Fri., July 17, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Hopewell Theatre 702 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

‘Glassheart’ opens July 17

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Hopewell Theatre will open “Glassheart” by Reina Hardy and directed by Jaye Mills on July 17 for a one-weekend run.

“Glassheart” is a romantic tragicomedy about facing the witch in your head and finding the wish in your heart. It’s an offbeat, mature riff on the classic “Beauty and the Beast.”

Beauty never showed up. After centuries under the curse, the Beast and his remaining magical servant (a hopelessly optimistic lamp) move into a shabby Chicago apartment, hoping for a lower cost of living and better luck with girls. In the threatening, impossible, completely ordinary world of paying rent and taking public transportation, is a happy ending even possible?

The show runs at 7:30 p.m. July 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. on July 19. Tickets are available online at hopewelltheatre.org and at the door. Tickets purchased for the June show dates are able to be transferred by calling 330-746-5455.

Hopewell Theatre, located at 702 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown, has been a part of the local arts community for over 30 years.