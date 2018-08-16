When

Mon., August 20, 2018 at 7:30pm

Until

Mon., August 20, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9 Park entrance at 8th St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mike Mainhart, a Naturalist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will be at Waterworth Memorial Park’s pavilion # 9 on August 20, 2018, at 6:30 pm to teach about the lives of bees. Bees are critically important to the overall well-being of nature. The more we know about them the better we can appreciate their worth and protect them from predators.

Registration is required at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042, or Shane at 330-332-5512. The program is family-friendly, open to the public, and free of cost to attend.

All “Go Wild in the Park” programs are brought to you through a partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library with the goal of bringing educational programming that delights and excites to the people of the Salem area.

“Go Wild in the Park” programs take place twice each month.