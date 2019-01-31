When

Mon., February 04, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., February 04, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E, State St., Salem, OH

Lynette Reiner, Science Director from William McKinley Presidential Library will present the program, “Dig Those Dinosaurs” on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at Salem Public Library. Join us to hear Ms. Reiner speak about dinosaur classification, the time periods they lived in and the dinosaurs that lived in North America during those time periods. A special activity will be provided after the talk for the children who attend.

This program is provided through the partnership of Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department as part of the “Go Wild in the Park” program series. This program is free, fun, family oriented and open to the public. Registration is requested online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 or Amber Smith at 330-271-8913. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.