Mon., July 15, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., July 15, 2019 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park Nature Trail Sunset Blvd. Salem, OH

Become a part of the fun at the trailhead of Waterworth Memorial Park’s Nature Trail on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 6:30 pm when we join life-long hiking enthusiast, Hildy Deemer, to walk the trail and learn about the adventure and benefits of hiking. Hiking is an excellent way to experience the area you live in or are visiting. It doesn’t require specialized training or equipment and can be enjoyed at any age. Hiking can be at the same time educational, relaxing and an excellent form of exercise.

Comfortable footwear and clothing are encouraged as well as insect repellent for the Nature Trail walk.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 or the Park’s Department at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance.

This program, presented through a partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library, is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Go Wild in the Park programming takes place twice each month and offers a variety of learning experiences for all ages.