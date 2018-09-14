When

Sat., September 22, 2018 at 2:00pm

Until

Sat., September 22, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9 Park entrance at 8th St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Horticulturist Ellen Speicher will be the guest speaker at the September 22, 2018 “Go Wild at the Park” series program that begins at 2:00 pm at pavilion 9 of Waterworth Memorial Park. Ms. Speicher’s talk will focus on the preparation of flowers and shrubs to sustain winter’s harsh blows. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Parking is available in the lot off of 8th Street near the “duck pond”.

After graduating from Youngstown State University with a degree in Biology, Ellen Speicher worked at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, PA, as Director of Horticulture before coming to Mill Creek MetroParks in 2004. She served as the Assistant Horticulture Director at Fellows Riverside Gardens from 2004 – 2014. She now teaches classes in horticulture and gives programs on many gardening topics to garden clubs, Master Gardeners & civic and community groups.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 or Shane Franks at 330-332-5512.

“Go Wild in the Park” series programs occur two times each month and feature presentations and activities that offer opportunities to learn about nature and to have creative activities both indoors and out of doors. The programs are provided through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library.