Wed., January 05, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., January 05, 2022 at 7:30pm

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join Officer Richelle Gatto of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to learn about owl varieties, habitats, and more when the program takes place via Zoom on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Open to the public and free of cost to attend REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042, or Salem Parks and Recreation at 330-271-8913.

PLEASE PROVIDE AN EMAIL ADDRESS AT TIME OF REGISTRATION IN ORDER TO RECEIVE THE ZOOM LINK TO ENTER THE PROGRAM.

Go Wild in the Park programming is through a partnership of Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department to bring educational and entertaining programming to the public.