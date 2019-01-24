When

Wed., January 30, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., January 30, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join in the fun and Rock On! with this family-friendly program about fossils to be held at Salem Public Library on January 30, 2019, at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room. Cheryl Mattevi, a local geologist, will present this “Go Wild in the Park” program and show us how to closely investigate fossils using some beautiful specimens owned by the Salem Public Library. We will learn how fossils form, and what they show us about the earth with a special focus on Ohio. For anyone who collects fossils and anyone who may want to begin collecting Ms. Mattevi will provide tips on how to build a collection. Those attending are welcome to bring one or two specimens for identification. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 or Amber Smith at 330-241-8913 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library partner to bring “Go Wild in the Park” programs to the public. Each program is open to the public and free of cost to attend