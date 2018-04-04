When

Mon., April 16, 2018 at 6:30pm

Mon., April 16, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

What is a prairie garden? Why is it important to use native plants and grasses in our home gardens? Join Kary Shively and Peg Zeleznik, Ohio State Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 6:30-7:30 pm in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room as they share their love and passion for native plants in the garden while explaining why, for the first time in history; home gardening has taken on a role that transcends the needs of the gardeners. The presenters will discuss how to choose and prepare a site, select suitable plants, and maintain the home prairie garden.

The program, another in the “Go Wild in the Park” series of programs presented through a partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library will be both fun and inspirational. Please register to attend either online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance or phone Shane Franks at 330-332-5512. The library is located at 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio 44460.