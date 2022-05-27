When

Tue., June 07, 2022 at 6:30pm

Tue., June 07, 2022 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park Walking Trail 838 Superior Avenue Salem, OH

Join Salem Parks and Recreation Department Foreman Jim Grimm on June 7, 2022, at 6:30 pm at the Waterworth Memorial Park Walking Trail to learn names and characteristics of plants and trees found in that area of the park. Keep your eyes and ears alert to spot critters, both large and small, that also live in the area. Bring binoculars and cameras, if you like, to get a better view and to record your visit.

Attendance is open to the public and free of cost. Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for personal assistance with registration.

Jim Grimm is the long-time supervisor for maintaining Salem’s five city parks, Centennial, Waterworth Memorial, Mullins, Kelley and Eagleton’s Glen Recreation Area.