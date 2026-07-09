When

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Good Hope Lutheran Church 12030 Market St North Lima, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Rummage sale set for July 10, 11

NORTH LIMA, Ohio — The Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St. in North Lima, will hold a rummage sale July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations are accepted at the office door on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the church at 330-549-2406 for more information.