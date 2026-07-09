Good Hope Lutheran Church Rummage sale, North Lima
Fri., July 10, 2026 at 9:00am
Sat., July 11, 2026 at 3:00pm
Good Hope Lutheran Church
12030 Market St
North Lima, OH
Rummage sale set for July 10, 11
NORTH LIMA, Ohio — The Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St. in North Lima, will hold a rummage sale July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations are accepted at the office door on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the church at 330-549-2406 for more information.
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