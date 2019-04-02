When

On Monday, April 29, 2019, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Salem Public Library will host a program about blimps to be presented by a representative of the Goodyear Company. Join us in the Quaker Room of the library located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460 for the program that is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

From the building of the first Goodyear blimp in the early 1900’s to present day use of these fascinating flying machines the blimps have played an important role in America’s history. Join us for an evening exploring the past and looking ahead to the future of the use of Goodyear blimps.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.