Community Day Camp of North Lima will be holding a “Grab & Go” soup fundraiser on October 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave in North Lima. Choices of soup are Zucchini Chowder, Zuppa, Cheeseburger, Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato, and Vegetable Beef. The cost is $8.00 per quart. All proceeds benefit CDCNL’s day camp program held in August.