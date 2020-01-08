When

Sat., January 18, 2020 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., January 18, 2020 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Calvary United Methodist Church

12062 South Ave.

North Lima, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Community Day Camp of North Lima will be holding a “Grab & Go” soup fundraiser on January 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave in North Lima. Choices of soup are Zucchini Chowder, Wedding, Ham and bean, Stuffed Pepper, Baked Potato, and Broccoli Cheese and more The cost is $8.00 per quart. All proceeds benefit CDCNL’s day camp program held July 27 to 31, 2020.

Photos

Map