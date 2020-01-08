Sat., January 18, 2020 at 11:00am
Sat., January 18, 2020 at 12:00am
Calvary United Methodist Church
12062 South Ave.
North Lima, Ohio
Community Day Camp of North Lima will be holding a “Grab & Go” soup fundraiser on January 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave in North Lima. Choices of soup are Zucchini Chowder, Wedding, Ham and bean, Stuffed Pepper, Baked Potato, and Broccoli Cheese and more The cost is $8.00 per quart. All proceeds benefit CDCNL’s day camp program held July 27 to 31, 2020.