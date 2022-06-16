Wed., June 29, 2022 at 10:00am
Wed., June 29, 2022 at 12:00am
Sandy Lick Farm
2247 Mauk Hill Road
Summerville, PA
Join us for a grazing field day at Sandy Lick Farm, a grass-fed beef operation owned by Dr. Delroy Moore and Sue Moore. Guest speakers include Dr. Sjoerd Duiker of Penn State University, and Russ & Emmy Wilson of Wilson Land & Cattle Company. Topics of discussion include soil health, fence & watering tips, forage species, and more. Contact the Jefferson County Conservation District to register by June 23rd at 814-849-7463. Cost is $10.00 to attend, lunch provided.