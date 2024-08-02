Sat., August 24, 2024 at 9:00am
Sat., August 24, 2024 at 12:00am
Aaron & Melissa Miller Farm
9950 Kinsman Pymatuning Road
Kinsman, OH
Aaron Miller of Miller Livestock Company and Michael Kovach of Walnut Hill Farm will discuss their business models, which involve raising livestock on grass and direct marketing to restaurants and/or customers. Learn how regenerative farming can be profitable if input cost are held low and products are sold as value added. There will be a live demonstration of using high density grazing of beef cattle to improve soil health. View an example layout of utilizing rotational bale grazing in the winter to feed livestock on pasture. Beginning farmers are encouraged to attend and ask questions! Register online at Penn Soil RC & D Council’s website by August 16th to ensure lunch. Or call Wes Ramsey at 814-726-1441 to register.
