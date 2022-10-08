Grazing Field Day “Improving Land While Lowering Costs”
Fri., October 14, 2022 at 8:30am
Fri., October 14, 2022 at 12:00am
Russ Wilson Land and Cattle Company
1417 Stitzinger Road
Tionesta, PA
Russ Wilson will host a field day to discuss regenerative farming practices, soil health, rotational grazing, and climate change. Register online at www.clarionconservation.com/events or call 814-393-6147 and submit payment of $15 to Clarion Conservation District. Lunch and donuts included in registration fee. For any questions, contact Hannah Bequeath of the CDD. Rain or shine event.