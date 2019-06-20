Green Township Volunteer Firemen’s Festival & Vendors Show
Sat., August 03, 2019 at 4:30pm
Sat., August 03, 2019 at 12:00am
Green Township Fire Station
12210 Lisbon Road
Salem, Ohio
74th Annual Green Township Volunteer Firemen’s Festival & Vendors Show. Held at the Green Township Fire Station 12210 Lisbon Rd. Salem, Ohio 44460. Food, Games, Raffle, Vendors Show & NEW THIS YEAR A KIDS ZONE. Festival opens at 4:30 p.m. with the raffle beginning at 6 p.m. the Grand Prizes will be drawn at 10:00 p.m. at the conclusion of the Festival.