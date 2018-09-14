When

Wed., September 26, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., September 26, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join Mahoning County Master Gardeners Judith Rodkey and Cynthia Foust in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. for a talk about Moles, Grubs and Other Garden Pests. Just what can be done to protect a garden from these busy critters? Listen to the recommendations and ask questions of these experienced gardeners for the benefit of your garden.

This program is open to the public and free of any cost to attend. Registration is required so reserve your seat early. Online registration is www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.