Wed., December 18, 2024 at 9:00am
Wed., December 18, 2024 at 12:00am
USDA Service Center
2650 Richville Dr.
Massillon, OH
Stark SWCD to Host “Grow Your Own Rain Garden Workshop”
Massillon, OH – Stark Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host a Grow Your Own Rain Garden Workshop on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the USDA Service Center in Massillon.
This hands-on workshop will focus on rain garden plant selection, planting native plants from seed and use of rain gardens to improve water quality. Participants will have the opportunity to prepare a tray of rain garden plants to take home and stratify in preparation for a spring planting.
Space is limited and registration is required. Please make your reservation by calling the district at (330) 451-7645. Registration Costs is $15
The USDA Service center is located at 2650 Richville Dr. SE, Massillon.
