Mon., September 14, 2020 All Day Event

Sun., September 20, 2020 All Day Event

Guenrsey County Fairgrounds 335 Old National Rd Lore City, OH

7404895888

2020 Guernsey County Fair Grandstand Schedule:

Monday, Sept 14: Jr Fair Parade, Royalty Presentation and Barnyard Bonanza;

Tuesday, Sept 15: OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull -New Event;

Wednesday, Sept 16: Rough Truck-New Night;

Thursday, Sept 17: Extreme Roughstock Rodeo;

Friday, Sept 18: COTPA Truck and Tractor Pull-New Night;

Saturday, Sept 19: Just a Kid From Ohio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Robinette-New Event;

Sunday, Sept 20: Demo Derby.