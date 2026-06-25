When

Sun., June 28, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., June 28, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Peoples Natural Gas Park 90 Johns St.

Phone

Website

Posted In

Johnstown will host biking event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown’s Vision Together and Visit Johnstown, Pennsylvania will host Hail to Trails on June 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The event will feature live music, guided bike rides and outdoor recreation resources to celebrate outdoor recreation in the region. Guided bike rides are offered at beginner and intermediate levels, and will leave at 9 a.m. Food will be available from Mission Concessions and Wood Fired Nomad, and live music will consist of The Rusty Shackles from 10 a.m. to noon. and Tree from 1-3 p.m.

Those interested in the guided bike rides must pre-register; a free T-shirt will be given to pre-registered participants while supplies last.

To register or for more information, visit heritagejohnstown.org/events/hail-to-trails/.