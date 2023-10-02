When

Sun., October 08, 2023 at 10:00am

Sun., October 08, 2023 at 12:00am

Bridge Street 1119 Bridge Street Ashtabula, OH

Harvest in the Harbor, held annually on Bridge Street, takes on new meaning this year as organizers seek to emphasize the harvest component. This year’s event is being billed as an Ashtabula Local Food Festival and will highlight food produced within the region. This multi-layered, all-day event will take place on Bridge Street on Sunday, October 8th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of activities and information.

Harbor Gardens owner and one of the event’s organizers, Gallo, said, “We hope to have something for everybody that day.” They plan to offer food demonstrations, vendors, kids’ activities, and classes on topics related to local food production and consumption. Area restaurants and food trucks are participating with a catch- they must feature one item on the menu that highlights a locally grown ingredient. “We are excited to highlight all of the abundance that Ashtabula County has to offer,” Gallo said.

The Ashtabula Farmers Market, one of the festival’s sponsors, will be a part of the day’s festivities as well extending their hours until 4 p.m. “We are looking forward to being a part of this,” Market Manager Rees Davis said. They will be joined by almost 20 other vendors located in the public parking lot across the street as well as other locations along Bridge Street. All vendors will be selling items that are locally produced.

In addition, the day will offer an educational component. Classes will be held in two different locations on Bridge Street, under the pavilion and in the public parking lot with some additional demonstrations taking place at the farmer’s market. Topics will include:

• Herbal medicine

• Manure management for small farms

• Fall gardening

• Overview of Ashtabula Agriculture

• Finding local food using the local food guide

• Growing microgreens

• Permaculture farming

• Benefits of dairy

• Unusual fruit trials at the research station

• Food forests

Cooking demonstrations will be occurring throughout the day at Harbor Gardens, 1022 Bridge Street. A rotating list of instructors will teach topics related to local food preparation. Speakers include Nancy Gottron, Alan Block, Chef Clatterbuck, Leah Hartman, Julie Meola, and Susan Morris.

Purple Goat Gardens will be on hand with their petting goats. And Judy Campbell of Bridge Street Artworks will offer kids’ activities in the courtyard next to the gallery. Photographer Heather Martello will be available with a photo booth and the option to get a picture taken. And there will be an opportunity to win prizes based on participation in the event.

Additional details and a schedule of events when published can be found at the event’s website: www.ashtabulalocalfoodfestival.org All are invited to help celebrate the harvest!

Julie Wayman is the Local Food Coordinator at the Ashtabula County Office of OSU Extension. She enjoys learning and sharing information about local farms and local food.