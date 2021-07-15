When

Thu., September 09, 2021 at 8:30am

Until

Thu., September 09, 2021 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Mercer County Extension Office 463 North Perry Highway Mercer, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Hazard Analysis & Preventative Controls Workshop for Small-Scale Dairy Processors (Mercer) will be held on September 9. 2021 in Mercer County.

This one-day workshop provides resources and hands-on experience in preparing documents for a food safety plan. This course reviews the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements from the perspective of small-scale dairy foods processors. The course reviews dairy hazards, preventive controls, and how to conduct a hazard analysis, determine preventive controls and write a recall plan. The course includes a practical session for participants to work on their documentation while receiving feedback from the instructor.

Who Should Attend

Small-scale dairy food processors that are exempt from having a full food safety plan prepared by a Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI), and it is NOT a certification course. If looking for a certificate course, check out Preventive Controls Short Course.

Participation in this course is limited to processors that have their GMPs in place and employees have basic food safety training.

If your facility does not meet these requirements, you should register for the Dairy Food Basics: Fundamentals of Quality & Safety on September 8, 2021.

You will be able to register for Hazard Analysis & Preventive Controls for Small-scale Dairy Processors when you register for Dairy Basics: Fundamentals of Quality & Safety and will receive a discount when registering for both courses.