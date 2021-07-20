Hazard Analysis and Preventive Controls for Small-Scale Dairy Processors, Penn State University Park
Thu., November 04, 2021 at 8:30am
Wed., November 03, 2021 at 12:00am
Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building
Curtin and Bigler Roads
University Park, Pennsylvania
This one-day workshop is intended for small-scale dairy food processors that
are qualified for an exemption from having a full Food Safety Modernization Act
(FSMA) food safety plan. Participants will review the FSMA requirements from the
perspective of small-scale dairy foods processors. This course covers dairy hazards,
preventive controls, and how to conduct a hazard analysis, determine appropriate
preventive controls, and write a recall plan. The course includes a practical session
for participants to work on their own documents or class examples while receiving
feedback from the instructor.
Participation in this course is limited to processors that have GMPs in place and
employees that have basic food safety training. If your facility does not meet these
requirements, please register for the Dairy Food Basics: Fundamentals of Quality
and Safety and take the courses together. A discount is offered to participants taking both courses.
agsci.psu.edu/hazard-analysis-preventive-controls-UP