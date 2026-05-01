When

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

815 Mt Pleasant Rd Clinton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

GREEN, Ohio — The Akron Area YMCA is inviting the community to attend HEALTHY KIDS DAY, an afternoon designed to get kids moving, learning and enjoying time outdoors. The event is scheduled for May 3 from 1-4 p.m. at Camp Y-Noah 815 Mount Pleasant Road, Green, Ohio.

This free, open-to-all event is designed especially for families with children ages 3–13.

Event highlights include: a scavenger hunt, canoeing, archery and high ropes challenges for all skill levels, horse demonstration and petting zoo, make-n-take healthy snacks, family fitness activites, games, activites and more.

Families are encouraged to bring a sense of adventure and their friends and neighbors—because everyone is welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit akronymca.org/healthykids.