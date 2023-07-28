When

Thu., August 03, 2023 at 4:00am

Thu., August 03, 2023 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Healthy Living Brain & Body: Tips from the latest research
Thursday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.
Presented by: Mary Ertle /Program Director/Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area
Chapter and Greater East Ohio Chapter
Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these
recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Registration required.

