Healthy Living Brain & Body Program at Lepper Library
Thu., August 03, 2023 at 4:00am
Thu., August 03, 2023 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Healthy Living Brain & Body: Tips from the latest research
Thursday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.
Presented by: Mary Ertle /Program Director/Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area
Chapter and Greater East Ohio Chapter
Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these
recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Registration required.