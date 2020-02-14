Tue., February 25, 2020 at 9:00am
The Columbiana Soil & Water Conservation District will be hosting a highly erodible land and wetland compliance workshop for farmers in Columbiana County and the surrounding area on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The workshop will take place from 9 -11 a.m. at the Salem Hills Golf Club (12588 South Salem-Warren Road). Topics will include the steps needed to farm and conserve this highly erodible land, farming alongside of wetlands, and how to go about updating your conservation plan. Presenters will be from the Columbiana Soil & Water Conservation District, the USDA Farm Service Agency, and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service. To make reservations or obtain more details call the Columbiana SWCD office at 330-332-8732.