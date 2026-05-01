When

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Ohioville Borough Boat Ramp 104 Calcutta Road Midland, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Explore Little Beaver Creek during the Beaver Creek Hike and Float on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event will be hosted in conjunction with “The Happy Paddlers-Pittsburgh,” since the host belongs to both groups. Attendees will meet and park at the end point, Ohioville Borough Boat Ramp, 104 Calcutta Road in Midland, Pennsylvania.

Kayaks will be shuttled to (or can be dropped of ahead of time at) Beaver Creek State Park Group Camp, 12374 Sprucevale Road in East Liverpool.

Then, attendees will be shuttled to the Main Park Pioneer Village area, Echo Dell Road in East Liverpool, and Hike 4 miles along the North Country Trail through and past several historic locks of the Sandy and Beaver Canal System. This includes the allegedly haunted “Gretchen’s Lock.”

The story of Gretchen Gill will be told as part of the experience. Once Back at the Group Camp, we will hop into our kayaks and float the scenic Little Beaver Creek for about 11 miles to where it meets the Ohio River back in Ohioville.

Kayak rentals will be made available for this event only at a special discounted rate ($20) each by Paddlemoor Co. Kayaking. Contact Michaela at paddlemoorrivers@gmail.com to reserve a rental by April 16th.

Pack sunscreen, appropriate clothing for the weather, plenty of water and a light lunch or snacks. A personal floatation device and a dry bag are recommended; personal flotation devices are provided with rental kayaks. The Little Beaver has some class 1-2 rapids.

To get more information on this event or others, visit the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association’s meetup page at meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup/events/.