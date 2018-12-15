When

Mon., December 17, 2018 at 10:00am

Mon., December 17, 2018 at 12:00am

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House 1948 Leesburg-Grove City Rd Grove City, PA

Come meet our new owners Frank Burkett and Mick Heiby along with the other experts from Hills Supply, DeLaval, Muehller, and more, December 17th in Grove City, PA. See the newest time and money saving dairy technology, take advantage of year-end sales on supplies, and get all your questions answered.

Education, Food, Door Prizes, and Year-End Discounts

The experts from Hills Supply, DeLaval, Muehler, J&D Manufacturing, afimilk, Joz, and many others will be available to answer your questions at these events.

RSVPs are not required but are helpful. Please call (330) 854-5720 or email Hannah@HillsSupply.com.