Sat., September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm
Sat., September 26, 2026 at 8:00pm
7 17 Credit Union Field
111 Eastwood Mall Blvd.
Niles, OH
Historical Society to host Oktoberfest
WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society will host its 11th annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 26 from 4-8 p.m. at 7 17 Credit Union Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd., Niles, Ohio.
Attendees will enjoy 10 regional breweries, German-inspired food, grape stomping, face painting, a stein hoist contest and German music from the Youngstown Saxton Band. Adults tickets are $30, which includes a meal and two alcoholic drinks. Young adult tickets, ages 12-20, are $15 and include a meal and two soft drinks. Children under 12 are free. Proceeds from this event will support the Trumbull County Historical Society. To buy tickets or for more information, visit trumbullcountyhistory.com/oktoberfest/
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