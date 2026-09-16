When

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

7 17 Credit Union Field 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd. Niles, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Historical Society to host Oktoberfest

WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society will host its 11th annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 26 from 4-8 p.m. at 7 17 Credit Union Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Blvd., Niles, Ohio.

Attendees will enjoy 10 regional breweries, German-inspired food, grape stomping, face painting, a stein hoist contest and German music from the Youngstown Saxton Band. Adults tickets are $30, which includes a meal and two alcoholic drinks. Young adult tickets, ages 12-20, are $15 and include a meal and two soft drinks. Children under 12 are free. Proceeds from this event will support the Trumbull County Historical Society. To buy tickets or for more information, visit trumbullcountyhistory.com/oktoberfest/