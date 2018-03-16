When

Tue., April 24, 2018 at 6:00pm

Tue., April 24, 2018 at 12:00am

Perry Township Administrative Offices 3111 Hilton St. Massillon, OH

As part of the Homeowners Series, we are offering a rain barrel workshop to learn about and assemble rain barrels. All are welcome to attend even if a rain barrel is not purchased. If you are purchasing and not attending the workshop, you may pick up your rain barrel beginning April 25th at OUR office. Reservations to ONLY attend are due by April 20th. If you are purchasing a rain barrel you will need to visit www.starkswcd.org to print an order form or stop by the office!

To ensure availability, please have your order form turned in by April 11th. Additional quantities will be ordered, but supplies will be limited.